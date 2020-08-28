3 injured after shooting at apartment complex in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people have been injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in the city’s east end Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called about shots being fired at a park in the Crescent Town Road area, just west of Victoria Park Avenue and Victoria Park subway station, at around 9:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said two male victims were taken to a hospital by in serious condition.

In an update on the shooting, police said a third victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

As of Friday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Victoria Park Av & Crescent Town Rd

– police are on scene investigating

– shell casings have been located

– third victim has walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound

– injuries appear non- life threatening

– no suspect information at this time#GO1626309

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 29, 2020