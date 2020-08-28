Menu

Crime

3 injured after shooting at apartment complex in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Toronto Paramedics prepare to transport a shooting victim from a scene near Crescent Place.
Toronto Paramedics prepare to transport a shooting victim from a scene near Crescent Place. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say three people have been injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in the city’s east end Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called about shots being fired at a park in the Crescent Town Road area, just west of Victoria Park Avenue and Victoria Park subway station, at around 9:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said two male victims were taken to a hospital by in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update on the shooting, police said a third victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

As of Friday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

