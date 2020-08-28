Ontario man dies in northern Alberta skydiving crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Ontario man died Friday afternoon in northern Alberta.

Westlock RCMP said their detachment was notified of a skydiving crash at a field east of Hayley Lake near Westlock Airport at around 1:50 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man’s body, according to RCMP.

Transportation Safety Board and Occupational Health Services are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

RCMP said it is not believed the death was the result of foul play.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Westlock is about 80 km north of Edmonton.

