Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario man dies in northern Alberta skydiving crash

By Slav Kornik Global News
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News

A 36-year-old Ontario man died Friday afternoon in northern Alberta.

Westlock RCMP said their detachment was notified of a skydiving crash at a field east of Hayley Lake near Westlock Airport at around 1:50 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Edmonton man killed in skydiving competition in Westlock

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man’s body, according to RCMP.

Transportation Safety Board and Occupational Health Services are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

RCMP said it is not believed the death was the result of foul play.

Read more: Man injured after skydiving accident in Innisfail: paramedics

Story continues below advertisement

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Westlock is about 80 km north of Edmonton.

Ennismore woman killed and one man in hospital after skydiving jump goes wrong
Ennismore woman killed and one man in hospital after skydiving jump goes wrong
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Westlock AirportAlberta skydivingAlberta skydiving crashAlberta skydiving fatalskydiving crashWestlock skydiving collisionWestlock skydiving crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers