July 15, 2018 7:01 pm

Man injured after skydiving accident in Innisfail: paramedics

Digital Journalist

STARS Air Ambulance called to Innisfail for skydiving accident.

A man is recovering after suffering injuries sustained during a skydiving accident at the Innisfail airport.

An EMS spokesperson said it happened just before highway 54 at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics were called for reports of someone parachuting. EMS said the man sustained a hard and unexpected landing.

According to EMS, the man is in serious but stable condition.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called to the area and transported him to hospital.

 

