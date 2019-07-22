No criminal wrongdoing in fatal skydiving incident near Gananoque, OPP say

Provincial police in Leeds County say there was no criminal wrongdoing in a skydiving incident near Gananoque that killed a 63-year-old woman from Ennismore, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) identified the woman as Lynn MacKenzie in an update on Monday, saying she had succumbed to injuries she suffered in the incident on Airport Road.

Provincial police have now turned the case over to the Office of the Chief Coroner, OPP said in a statement.

READ MORE: Woman, 63, dead after skydiving incident in eastern Ontario — police

A 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ont., suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and remains in hospital recovering, the update noted. Police have not released his name.

OPP said they notified the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) about the incident, but a spokesperson for the independent federal agency said the TSB is not involved at this point.

The TSB would only get involved if there was an issue with the aircraft used for skydiving in this case, spokesperson Dean Campbell told Global News.