Skydiver suffered ‘serious injuries’ after hitting tree in Flamborough: paramedics
A 25-year-old woman was transported to hospital with “serious injuries” after a skydiving accident in Flamborough, according to paramedics.
Hamilton Paramedic Supt. Dave Thompson told Global News the incident happened around 11:20 at Skydive SWOOP with the impact area somewhere near Highway 5 and Millgrove Side Road.
READ MORE: Norwegian Airlines to end flights between Hamilton and Europe in September
“Apparently she was skydiving and as she was approaching the ground she made contact with a tree and suffered some lower-body injuries,” said Thompson. “At the time of the 911 call, there was actually an off-duty paramedic on the scene to render treatment.”
The woman was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.
WATCH: Skydiver injured after parachute mishap in Hamilton
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.