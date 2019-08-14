Skydiver suffered ‘serious injuries’ after hitting tree in Flamborough: paramedics

A 25-year-old woman was transported to hospital with “serious injuries” after a skydiving accident in Flamborough, according to paramedics.

Hamilton Paramedic Supt. Dave Thompson told Global News the incident happened around 11:20 at Skydive SWOOP with the impact area somewhere near Highway 5 and Millgrove Side Road.

“Apparently she was skydiving and as she was approaching the ground she made contact with a tree and suffered some lower-body injuries,” said Thompson. “At the time of the 911 call, there was actually an off-duty paramedic on the scene to render treatment.”

The woman was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.

WATCH: Skydiver injured after parachute mishap in Hamilton