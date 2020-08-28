COVID-19 exposure alert issued over viral party at Wreck Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two weeks after videos posted to social media showed people partying at Vancouver’s Wreck Beach, health officials have issued a COVID-19 exposure alert for the event.

Vancouver Coastal Health says anyone who was at the clothing-optional beach at any point on Aug. 15 should monitor themselves for symptoms.

It was not immediately clear how many people with COVID-19 attended the beach or whether there were any confirmed transmissions at the event.

Video and photos from the beach that day showed hundreds of people packed together in close proximity as music blared.

Few, if any, were wearing masks.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that the risk of virus transmission is less severe in outdoor environments, but that people can still catch COVID-19 in situations where people are packed closely together and not wearing masks.

The province has seen a massive surge in new COVID-19 cases throughout July and August, largely driven by young adults.

Last week, the province granted police and other compliance officers new powers to fine people who hold mass gatherings and ignore other COVID-19 protocols.