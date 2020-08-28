Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Up to 500 jobs could be lost at Regina’s Evraz steel mill: union

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 4:50 pm
EVRAZ's Regina site, where Canadian members of the United Steelworkers have produced over 63,000 kilometres of pipe used in oil and gas pipelines since 1956.
EVRAZ's Regina site, where Canadian members of the United Steelworkers have produced over 63,000 kilometres of pipe used in oil and gas pipelines since 1956. Courtesy: Trans Mountain and EVRAZ

A union head representing workers at the Evraz steel mill in Regina says up to 500 people could soon be laid off from the facility.

“(Evraz) is only predicting that we’re only going to have about 15 people working the plant come January,” said Mike Day, president of United Steelworkers Local 5890.

“We’re going through a hard time right now and the economy is struggling.”

Read more: Evraz hit by cyberattack, temporarily lays off workers

The workforce at the mill has dropped significantly this year due to a lack of long-term projects and companies purchasing imported steel, says Day.

He said a recent decision made by a Saskatchewan-based company to buy offshore steel for an upcoming pipeline project resulted in the layoff notice from their employer.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“There’s not a lot Canadian infrastructure projects of that nature going into the ground, as they should be,” Day said. “And they should be built with Canadian workers and Canadian products, plain and simple.”

In January, the union had around 1,050 members which dropped down to 831 active members in May following a round of layoffs.

Read more: Evraz North America fined $322K following 2018 workplace incident at Regina plant

“We’re clearly expecting more to come in December,” Day said.

“Canadian steel has built this country. Between east and west, steel mills have been decimated. It’s got to stop somewhere. We’ve got to stop importing steel.”

Global News reached out to Evraz management for comment but did not hear back by publication time.

Freeland says lifting of steel, aluminum tariffs paves way for new NAFTA ratification
Freeland says lifting of steel, aluminum tariffs paves way for new NAFTA ratification
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PipelinesLayoffsSteelUnited SteelworkersEvrazCanadian steelSteel importsEvraz ReginaUnited Steelworkers Local 5890
Flyers
More weekly flyers