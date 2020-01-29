Evraz North America fined $322K following 2018 workplace incident at Regina plant

Send this page to someone via email

Evraz North America has been fined $322,000 over an incident in 2018 when a worker was seriously injured at the Regina plant.

The Ontario-based company pleaded guilty to one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Regina court on Jan. 27.

Evraz pleaded guilty to “failing to ensure an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, remaining in place at all times, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.”

The initial fine is $230,000 plus a surcharge of $92,000. Another charge to the company was withdrawn.

The worker was injured on Feb. 7, 2018 after stepping on to a turn roll motor.

