Canada

Evraz North America fined $322K following 2018 workplace incident at Regina plant

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 1:06 pm
Temporary layoff were announced for around 40 to 50 employees at the Evraz steel plant in Regina
Evraz North America has been fined $230,000 plus a $92,000 surcharge following a 2018 incident when an employee was seriously injured at the Regina plant. Taryn Snell / Global News

Evraz North America has been fined $322,000 over an incident in 2018 when a worker was seriously injured at the Regina plant.

The Ontario-based company pleaded guilty to one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Regina court on Jan. 27.

READ MORE: Worker seriously injured at Regina steel plant, taken to hospital

Evraz pleaded guilty to “failing to ensure an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, remaining in place at all times, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.”

READ MORE: One person hospitalized after workplace incident at Evraz Regina

The initial fine is $230,000 plus a surcharge of $92,000. Another charge to the company was withdrawn.

The worker was injured on Feb. 7, 2018 after stepping on to a turn roll motor.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioSaskatchewanInjuryFineWorkplace InjuryEvrazRegina CourtSerious InjuryEvraz North America
