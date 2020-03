READ MORE: Woodstock racks up more than $1-million bill over pair of cyberattacks

3:24 Cyberattack compromises data of 15 million LifeLabs customers

Cyberattack compromises data of 15 million LifeLabs customers

In Regina, all departments aside from maintenance are impacted, the statement says.The three-day layoff clause has been invoked and layoff notices were expected to be sent out “as a precautionary measure.”The union, which met with company representatives Thursday, says the company is hopeful the issue can be fixed by Monday.