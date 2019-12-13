Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board victim of malware attack

Send this page to someone via email

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has confirmed it’s suffered a malware attack.

In a statement, the board confirms it became aware of a malware incident on Nov. 27 and immediately hired a cyber expert to help restore services.

The statement says the board staff and the team hired to restore their services “have worked diligently to ensure that the board’s services have remained operational.”

The board’s payroll system has been impacted and, according to the board, there have been minor adjustments to the pay issued on Dec. 13.

The board says adjustments will be corrected once the system is fully functional.

An investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing.

