Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

North Okanagan RCMP seeking public’s help in locating missing woman

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 3:53 pm
A photo of Carina Heunis. Police say they have followed several leads, but that Heunis is still missing and that they are concerned for her health and well-being.
A photo of Carina Heunis. Police say they have followed several leads, but that Heunis is still missing and that they are concerned for her health and well-being. Vernon RCMP

Police in the North Okanagan are asking for public help in locating a missing woman.

Vernon RCMP say Carina Heunis, 35, is missing.

Police say they have followed several leads, but that Heunis is still missing and that they are concerned for her health and well-being.

Carina Heunis
Carina Heunis. Vernon RCMP

Read more: Coquitlam crews taking 2-day pause in search for missing hiker Ali Naderi

Heunis is described as a Caucasian female who is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 144 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Heunis’ whereabouts is urged to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Family of Marshal Iwaasa discusses petition to have missing person’s case classified as ‘criminal’
Family of Marshal Iwaasa discusses petition to have missing person's case classified as 'criminal'
