North Okanagan RCMP seeking public’s help in locating missing woman

Police in the North Okanagan are asking for public help in locating a missing woman.
Vernon RCMP say Carina Heunis, 35, is missing.
Police say they have followed several leads, but that Heunis is still missing and that they are concerned for her health and well-being.
Heunis is described as a Caucasian female who is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 144 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information on Heunis’ whereabouts is urged to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Family of Marshal Iwaasa discusses petition to have missing person’s case classified as ‘criminal’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments