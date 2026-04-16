Rising waters in Bracebridge raise concerns as officials warn of critical days ahead

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Residents in Ontario’s Muskoka region are bracing for worsening conditions as water levels surge in Bracebridge, with the next 24 to 48 hours expected to be critical.

In the heart of cottage country, the river is roaring, with water rushing over Bracebridge Falls and pushing levels higher than they have been in years.

Officials say the situation is already significant, though there is hope it will not reach the levels seen in 2019, when seasonal flooding and heavy rainfall forced the town to declare a state of emergency.

Mayor Rick Maloney said the outlook will depend on water flowing south from northern areas.

“It’ll all depend what’s coming down from the north and that will be something we see in the next 24 hours,” he said.

Some residents say they are already feeling the impact.

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The Jonkman family, who bought their cottage last summer, are working to keep rising water at bay after their backyard became submerged.

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“We knew about the flood that happened in 2019 and you think, OK, maybe that’s the one-in-100-year flood, but it’s creeping up,” said Janet Jonkman.

Neighbours have been working around the clock to fill sandbags and limit damage.

One resident, Bill Talbot, who has lived in the area for nearly 14 years, said this is the second-worst flooding he has seen.

View image in full screen Santa’s Village, a well-known local theme park, has been partially submerged just weeks before its scheduled opening next month. Facebook/santasvillageON

Meanwhile, a popular local attraction, Santa’s Village theme park, is partially underwater ahead of its planned opening next month.

A spokesperson said the flooded areas mainly involve ride infrastructure and expressed hope the situation does not worsen.

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Across the region, residents and officials say they are closely monitoring conditions, with some describing water volumes over the falls as nearing historic levels.

The town is warning people in areas that may have become isolated due to washed-out roads to remain cautious and stay put.