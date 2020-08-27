Coquitlam crews taking 2-day pause in search for missing hiker Ali Naderi

Send this page to someone via email

Search and rescue crews are pressing pause on the hunt for a hiker who has been missing in Coquitlam since Sunday.

RCMP say Coquitlam Search and Rescue will take a two-day break to rest after three days of “intense searching” for 52-year-old Ali Naderi.

Crews will resume searching on Aug. 29, while the RCMP investigation into Naderi’s disappearance will continue “without interruption,” said police.

“Both searchers and police are still working towards a positive outcome, but the searchers need a rest so they can come back with a fresh focus,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a media release.

“We’ve covered a lot of ground, both in terms of the trails and behind-the-scenes investigation. Our work isn’t done but we’ve got to pace ourselves and plan the best possible strategy.”

Naderi was reported missing Sunday night and was last seen near the foot of Eagle Mountian. His vehicle was found near the 2500 block of Diamond Crescent in Coquitlam.

Naderi is known to hike alone in the area almost daily, according to police.

Investigators have circulated a photo of Naderi taken by a trail camera on Eagle Mountain the day he went missing.

Ali Naderi, 52, has been missing since he was last seen hiking the trails near Eagle Mountain in Coquitlam on Aug. 23. Police say his hair may be longer than in this recent photo. Coquitlam RCMP

Naderi is described as Persian with black, salt-and-pepper hair that curls over his ears and brown eyes. He is five-foot-10 and weighs 176 pounds.

Naderi was last seen wearing dark shorts and a dark hiking jacket and carrying hiking poles.

Anyone who may have seen him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.