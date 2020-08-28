London Music Hall to stream ‘Benefit 4 Beirut’ concert

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown London will see a gathering of local musical talent on Friday night to help those affected by the early August Beirut explosion.

While only 50 people will be allowed to physically attend the concert at London Music Hall, the Queens Avenue venue will allow countless people to stream the event on their Facebook page.

The Beirut explosion devastated a large portion of Lebanon’s capital on Aug. 4, leaving more than 200 people dead and over 6,000 injured.

Key infrastructure, such as health facilities and hospitals, were left inoperable and preliminary estimates suggested around 300,000 people were left homeless.

The devastation prompted a global outpouring of support, with Canada’s government committing to a total of $30 million to help with recovery efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

The London Music Hall is the latest to join the charitable fold. Friday’s event is hosted in association with Forest City London Music Awards, Studio 73 and the Digital Creative Arts Centre, along with a number of local radio stations including Country 104 and London’s Best Rock FM96.

Country artist Genevieve Fisher will be the first to take the stage, followed by local hard rockers After The Lounge with the fiery alt-rock band Texas King capping off the night. All acts are from London.

The first act will take to the stage at 8 p.m. Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for those looking to donate.

1:58 Canadian initiatives to support relief efforts in Lebanon Canadian initiatives to support relief efforts in Lebanon