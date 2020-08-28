Menu

Crime

Police continue to investigate Michael Hamm murder after 35 years

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 10:26 am
Friday marks 35 years since Michael Leonard Hamm was murdered.
Friday marks 35 years since Michael Leonard Hamm was murdered.

Police are still investigating the murder of Michael Leonard Hamm, 35 years after his body was found in Halifax.

On Aug. 28, 1985, around 7:45 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Windsor and Duncan streets for a shooting. They found Hamm, who had been fatally shot.

Halifax police say they believe Hamm had left his Tower Road residence and was walking south on Windsor Street when he was shot.

Investigators believe a suspect ran up to him and shot him before fleeing the area.

Police say there are people who have information that could help solve Hamm’s murder.

“We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” a news release read.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Hamm’s murder to contact police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.

