Coronavirus: Port Colbourne bans non-residents from beaches

Send this page to someone via email

Port Colbourne, Ont., has joined a number of other communities in the province that have restricted beaches to local residents only.

As of Friday, access to all beaches in the municipality is open to residents and two non-resident adults per resident. Unlimited guests under 15 will be allowed per resident per carload.

The change comes in response to a recent influx of non-resident beachgoers amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to city mayor Bill Steele.

“This is just another way we can help keep everyone healthy and safe,” Steele said in a release on Wednesday.

“As we navigate operational changes this year due to COVID-19, we are hopeful to welcome visitors to our beautiful beaches again next year.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the two major beaches, Nickel and Cedar Bay, will be patrolled and adult beachgoers will be required to provide proof of residency.

BEACHES ⛱️☀️| Effective Fri., Aug. 28, as per Council decision, access to #PortColborne beaches will be restricted to Port Colborne residents only. Beachgoers will be asked for proof of residency. Stay healthy, safe, & cool 😎 as you #PORTicipate 🔗https://t.co/9yciDljH8g pic.twitter.com/ddX7SGOYx4 — City of Port Colborne (@PortColborne) August 26, 2020

Niagara Region reports no new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has 933 total cases as of Aug. 27.

The region has 20 active cases and one outbreak at a location in the community.

Sixty-four people with COVID-19 have died in Niagara since the pandemic began.

Hamilton has 67 active COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health says about 59 per cent of its new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the agency reported that 28 per cent of its 32 recent cases came from residents aged 20 to 29.

The city has 67 active cases of the virus, with roughly 72 per cent (32) of new cases in the last 10 days still under investigation with no source of the spread yet confirmed.

Since the pandemic began, Hamilton has had a total of 978 confirmed cases, which includes 45 deaths.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks as of Aug. 27.

Read more: Ontario researchers make strides in predicting severity of coronavirus in patients

Halton Region reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

On Thursday, Halton public health reported nine new COVID-19 cases, with Burlington, Oakville and Milton reporting three cases each.

As of Aug. 27, the region has 29 active cases and a total of 968 cases since the pandemic began.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Thursday and no current institutional outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The region has a total of 475 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 422 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths, with 27 among residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

There are currently has 24 active cases in the region.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region still has 160 confirmed cases as of Aug. 27, and five deaths since the pandemic began.

There are no reported outbreaks and the county has seven active COVID-19 cases.