Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Canada’s GDP dropped 38.7% between April and June: Statistics Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Trudeau says government needs new team focused on rebuilding Canada’s economy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government needs a new team to rebuild the economy.

Statistics Canada says the economy posted its steepest decline on record in the second quarter as the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of non-essential businesses and slowed the economy to a crawl.

The agency says real gross domestic product contracted at an annualized rate of 38.7 per cent for the three-month period.

READ MORE: Mortgage deferrals will soon end for many Canadians. Then what?

Economists had expected a contraction in the quarter at an annualized rate of 39.6 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

CANADIAN GDP IN THE SECOND QUARTER

Almost every single component of the economy that works into calculating GDP was at its lowest point over April, May and June — driven largely by lockdowns in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Economic output rebounded in May by 4.8 per cent, and the agency says June posted an increase of 6.5 per cent.

The agency’s preliminary estimate for July indicates a three-per-cent increase in real GDP.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicStatistics CanadaCanada GDPCanada Q2 2020 GDPCanada GDP July 2020 flash estimateCanada GDP June 2020
Flyers
More weekly flyers