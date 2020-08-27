Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 695

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 1:59 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario education minister outlines COVID-19 Management Plan
WATCH: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce detailed the COVID-19 Management Plan Wednesday, as schools prepare for students to return.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 695, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and Bradford, Ont., involving a woman between the ages of 65 and 79 and a child.

Read more: Coronavirus: Is it safe for Ontario students to go back to school?

The source of infection for both of the new cases is labelled as under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of all the health unit’s 695 total cases, 91 per cent — or 630 — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. About 20 per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 118 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 41,813

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 18 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with 10 at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 118 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 41,813, including 2,803 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario releases COVID-19 Management Plans for schools
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers