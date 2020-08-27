Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 695

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 695, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and Bradford, Ont., involving a woman between the ages of 65 and 79 and a child.

The source of infection for both of the new cases is labelled as under investigation.

Of all the health unit’s 695 total cases, 91 per cent — or 630 — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. About 20 per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 18 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with 10 at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 118 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 41,813, including 2,803 deaths.