Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 25 2020 6:25pm 02:20 People wait up to 6 hours at Toronto DriveTest Ontario centre Some Ontario residents faced massive lines to get a G1 test at an DriveTest Ontario centre in Toronto. As Erica Vella reports, the long lines are a result of backlog due to COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7297990/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7297990/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?