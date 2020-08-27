Another thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region.

The agency says conditions are once again favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

It says the region could experience wind gusts up to 100 km/h, nickel-sized hail and locally heavy rain.

Environment Canada warns large hail can cause property damage and/or injure people while string wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

It also says heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The agency says it issues this type of watch when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could lead to large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

It says the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends residents find cover right away if threatening weather is approaching.