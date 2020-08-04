Tornado pummels Kinmount, Ont. on Sunday night with winds at 150 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

For some residents in the village of Kinmount, Ont., the final days of the long weekend were spent doing some intense cleanups.

An EF-1 tornado ripped through the village on Sunday night, downing trees and leaving a mess on some residents’ properties.

Kinmount is about an hour north of the City of Peterborough.

According to the Storm Prediction Centre of Environment Canada, radar and local witnesses put the time of the tornado at around 4:25 p.m. Winds were clocked at around 150 km/h, and the damage associated with the tornado had earned it a rating of EF-1. That means the tornado caused a “moderate” amount of damage, according to the Weather Channel.

Highway 121 between Bobcaygeon Road and County Road 503 was closed for several hours Sunday night, for the removal of downed trees.

Kinmount is one of three municipalities pummeled by a tornado on the weekend. The other two, Oxford Mills and Camden East, were both hit with an EF-0 tornado, according to Environment Canada.

On Sunday, Environment Canada placed Kinmount on a number of warnings and watches, including those of potential tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

On Monday, Environment Canada told Global Peterborough there was no confirmation at the time that a tornado had touched down in the Kinmount area. However, the federal weather agency confirmed to Global on Tuesday that a tornado had in fact slammed the area.

Environment Canada continues to investigate the events, in collaboration with the Northern Tornadoes Project.