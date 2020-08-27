Menu

Education

Limestone District School Board mandates masking for K-12 students

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 12:29 pm
The Limestone District School Board will now enforce mandatory masking for all students from K through 12 come the fall. MikeSaran via Getty Images

Kingston’s public school board has voted to have all students wear masks while on the bus and in class for the coming school year during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under provincial regulations, all students from Grade 4 to 12 are required to wear a mask if they are to return to school.

Read more: Limestone District School Board sets out COVID-19 plans for back to school

The Limestone District School Board had previously proposed that on top of that, they would be strongly encouraging masking in students from kindergarten to Grade 3.

At a special board meeting Wednesday night, a motion to require masks for students Grade 3 and under passed unanimously.

The motion notes that the implementation of the masking will b done with “compassion and a focus on education.”

“For younger students from kindergarten to Grade 3, staff will explore alternatives, such as face shields, for students who are unable to wear masks,” the motion read.

The motion also specified there would be no disciplinary action for any students Grade 3 and under who have difficulty complying with the direction, and that allowances for health issues will be made.

