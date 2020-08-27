Guelph blood clinic extending hours as need grows ahead of long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Blood Service is calling on all donors in Guelph to book an appointment before the upcoming Labour Day long weekend.

The agency said the need for blood continues to grow as hospitals resume procedures that were put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To meet this demand, the clinic at 130 Silvercreek Pkwy. is expanding its hours until Labour Day.

It will also be adding Friday as a new collection day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 4 and then 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as of Sept. 5.

The clinic said there are 280 open appointments to fill in Guelph between now and Sept. 8, and 85 of those available are on Fridays.

Canadian Blood Services usually sees a dip in donation during the summer because people are away or there are changes in the daily routine and it’s harder for people to find time to donate.

There is currently a need for O-negative blood because it is the only type compatible with all other blood types.

Anyone who wants to book an appointment can call 1-888-2-DONATE or book online.