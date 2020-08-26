Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan reports 24th death, 60 active cases

By Thomas Piller Global News
Coronavirus: WHO doctor explains first documented COVID-19 reinfection case
WATCH: Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead, said on Wednesday that a case of a Hong Kong individual who got re-infected with COVID-19 has been reported to WHO, adding that scientists are still learning how human bodies immune response protects people from COVID-19 and how long that protection might last, and that they’re expecting to see more cases of reinfections reported in the future.

For the second day in a row, the Saskatchewan government reported a coronavirus-related death as it gave an update on new cases on Wednesday.

There has now been 24 deaths in the province.

The victim was in their 50s and from the southwest zone, according to a news release.

Read more: Saskatchewan receives $74.9M in federal funding for safe reopening of schools

Health officials reported three new cases in the Saskatoon region in the daily update, with the province’s overall total growing to 1,604 since the first case was reported in March.

All three current hospitalizations in the province are in Saskatoon — one is receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,520.

There are currently 60 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are the total number of cases, minus recoveries and deaths. This is the lowest point since July 11, when 40 were reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to a news release, investigations completed thus far have found that 24 active cases are in “communal living settings.”

Read more: Saskatoon city committee votes for masks to be made mandatory on public transit

Health officials said 1,186 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

To date, more than 133,515 tests have been carried out.

Saskatchewan school board to take disinfecting to the next level
Saskatchewan school board to take disinfecting to the next level

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Sask Ministry of HealthNew CasesCoronavirus Death in Saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers