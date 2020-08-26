Coronavirus: Saskatchewan reports 24th death, 60 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, the Saskatchewan government reported a coronavirus-related death as it gave an update on new cases on Wednesday.

There has now been 24 deaths in the province.

The victim was in their 50s and from the southwest zone, according to a news release.

Health officials reported three new cases in the Saskatoon region in the daily update, with the province’s overall total growing to 1,604 since the first case was reported in March.

All three current hospitalizations in the province are in Saskatoon — one is receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

Thirty more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,520.

There are currently 60 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are the total number of cases, minus recoveries and deaths. This is the lowest point since July 11, when 40 were reported.

According to a news release, investigations completed thus far have found that 24 active cases are in “communal living settings.”

Health officials said 1,186 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

To date, more than 133,515 tests have been carried out.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

