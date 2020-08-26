Northumberland OPP investigating pedestrian hit-and-run in Trent Hills

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the town of Campbellford, Ont., last week.

Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers were called to investigate a reported hit-and-run incident. Police say a 71-year-old pedestrian was crossing Canrobert Street when they were struck by an eastbound dark-coloured pickup truck approaching the intersection at Grand Road.

OPP allege the pickup truck struck the pedestrian, failed to stop and was last seen heading northbound on Grand Road.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, police said.

The Northumberland OPP is asking for the public’s assistance with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

