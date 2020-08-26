Manitoba adds 25 new cases of novel coronavirus Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is dealing with another 25 cases of the novel coronavirus, the province announced Wednesday.

That brings the total number of active cases to 408, with a total number of 1,043 confirmed and probable cases since March.

So far, 13 people have died and 622 people have recovered.

The province said there were also a number of possible exposures, including:

Aug. 18 and 19 at the GoodLife Fitness (1570-18th St.) in Brandon;

Aug. 18 at the Coffee Culture Café and Eatery in Brandon (510-1st St.); and

Aug. 11 and Aug. 14 to 17 at the Foxtail Café in Wasagaming.

Earlier Wednesday, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, told Global News Morning that despite everything that’s happened over the past few weeks, the message to Manitobans is the same.

“This virus is certainly not done with us, that we need to still respect what this virus can do,” he said.

“We have to get back to the fundamentals that we talk about, that frequent handwashing, the physical distancing when not in your household and really staying home when we’re ill.”

“And this has been a big change for us. It’s been some time. But if we want to keep this virus at bay, we have to really get back to those fundamentals.”

Roussin said focusing on the fundamentals and everyone doing their part should help keep COVID-19 numbers at bay.

“We want to really be able to find ways to live with this virus, that we be flexible, that we respond to the increased numbers without needing to resort to stringent restrictions all the time.”

The upcoming respiratory virus season is something Roussin said he will be watching closely.

“This year, we’re going to have a very robust flu vaccination program,” he said.

“Many of the precautions we’re taking right now for COVID protects us against those other respiratory viruses as well. And so staying home when we’re ill is going to be a very new thing to people this fall.”

He said businesses need to prepare for “very high absenteeism rates.”