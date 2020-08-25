Quebec Premier Legault says province giving more financial help to municipalities, businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his priority is to keep the province’s economy moving amid the novel coronavirus crisis and promised more money for municipalities and businesses.

Speaking in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., on Tuesday, Legault said that he is going to be very aggressive in relaunching the economy as soon as possible.

“Currently, it’s giving very good results. Our unemployment rate is lower than Ontario’s,” the premier said.

“Quebec’s economy minister, Pierre Fitzgibbon, and I are developing a strategy that will help big businesses have a one-stop shop for Investment Quebec in order to receive aid requests or help with expansion projects.”

As for smaller businesses looking for financial assistance, Legault says the province wants them to be served by local development centres known as Centre Local de Developpement (CLD).

The premier said the government will announce more measures aimed at helping CLDs “do more” over the course of next month.

According to Legault, $250 million has already been distributed to CLDs across the province.

Helping municipalities

In his speech, Legault also talked about helping municipalities.

“One of the objectives I aimed for in meeting with mayors is to speak about the economy, relaunching the economy” Legault said.

He says mayors are worried about next year’s budgets, so he is promising to give more financial aid.

Back in June, the province promised to give public transit agencies in Quebec $400 million in emergency assistance to help cope with the crisis.

But Legault says he realizes it’s not enough.

“When I say that we’re ready to help municipalities, it’s for both cash flow problems, temporary needs and needs also to compensate for revenues they will never see anymore,” Legault explained.

Legault says he’s aiming to send extra money to municipalities as soon as possible.