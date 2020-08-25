Winnipeg police seek public’s help in Keewatin hotel stabbing

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to a stabbing in the city’s west end in early August.
Investigators say the incident unfolded Aug. 6, 2020, around 3:50 p.m., when a man was stabbed while sitting in front of a hotel in the 100 block of Keewatin Street.
The 57-year-old victim was brought to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to serious.
The suspect had fled before police arrived.
Police are asking anyone who can help identify the man in the above photos to give the Major Crimes Unit a call at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
