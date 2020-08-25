Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seek public’s help in Keewatin hotel stabbing

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 8:15 pm
Winnipeg police want to speak with the man seen in these photos following a stabbing on Keewatin Street, and are asking for the public's help identifying him.
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to a stabbing in the city’s west end in early August.

Investigators say the incident unfolded Aug. 6, 2020, around 3:50 p.m., when a man was stabbed while sitting in front of a hotel in the 100 block of Keewatin Street.

Read more: Man, teen charged in stabbing death of Winnipeg man also charged in 2 stabbings earlier that night

The 57-year-old victim was brought to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to serious.

The suspect had fled before police arrived.

Winnipeg police want to speak with the man seen in these photos following a stabbing on Keewatin Street, and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.
Police are asking anyone who can help identify the man in the above photos to give the Major Crimes Unit a call at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police say 15 year old charged as accomplice connected to 14 year old charged in shooting spree
PoliceManitobaStabbingWinnipeg Police ServiceCritical ConditionWPSMajor Crimes UnitPublic AssistanceStabbedwinnipeg manitobaKeewatin StreetKeewatin hotel
