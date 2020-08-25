Winnipeg police seek public’s help in Keewatin hotel stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to a stabbing in the city’s west end in early August.

Investigators say the incident unfolded Aug. 6, 2020, around 3:50 p.m., when a man was stabbed while sitting in front of a hotel in the 100 block of Keewatin Street.

The 57-year-old victim was brought to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to serious.

The suspect had fled before police arrived.

Winnipeg police want to speak with the man seen in these photos following a stabbing on Keewatin Street, and are asking for the public’s help identifying him. Handout / Winnipeg Police Service

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the man in the above photos to give the Major Crimes Unit a call at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

2:50 Winnipeg police say 15 year old charged as accomplice connected to 14 year old charged in shooting spree Winnipeg police say 15 year old charged as accomplice connected to 14 year old charged in shooting spree