Man, teen charged in stabbing death of Winnipeg man also charged in 2 stabbings earlier that night

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a man and a teen after a man was stabbed to death in a parking lot — but have charged the pair in earlier stabbings as well.

At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 6, police were flagged down and told a man had been stabbed in the parking lot of the King’s Hotel. Joshua Robert Jeromiah Hansen, 29, was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police arrested a man in connection with Hansen’s death on Aug. 11.

Police also have also charged the suspect in an incident in the 100 block of Martha Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 where a man was stabbed over what police called “a minor dispute.” The victim was taken to hospital and was released after his injuries were treated.

On Aug. 16, police arrested a teenager in connection with Hansen’s death. They have also charged the teen suspect after a woman was stabbed near the King’s Hotel minutes earlier. She was also taken to hospital and released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Craig Armand Norman Ducharme, 34, and a 17-year-old boy have both been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and other charges.