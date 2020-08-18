Menu

Crime

Man, teen charged in stabbing death of Winnipeg man also charged in 2 stabbings earlier that night

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 2:51 pm
Winnipeg police outside the Mount Royal Hotel on Aug. 6.
Winnipeg police outside the Mount Royal Hotel on Aug. 6. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police have arrested a man and a teen after a man was stabbed to death in a parking lot — but have charged the pair in earlier stabbings as well.

At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 6, police were flagged down and told a man had been stabbed in the parking lot of the King’s Hotel. Joshua Robert Jeromiah Hansen, 29, was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police arrested a man in connection with Hansen’s death on Aug. 11.

Police also have also charged the suspect in an incident in the 100 block of Martha Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 where a man was stabbed over what police called “a minor dispute.” The victim was taken to hospital and was released after his injuries were treated.

Trending Stories

On Aug. 16, police arrested a teenager in connection with Hansen’s death. They have also charged the teen suspect after a woman was stabbed near the King’s Hotel minutes earlier. She was also taken to hospital and released.

Read more: Man stabbed outside Mount Royal Hotel Winnipeg’s latest homicide, police say

Police say Craig Armand Norman Ducharme, 34, and a 17-year-old boy have both been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and other charges.

CrimeStabbingWinnipeg crimeManslaughterStabbing DeathWinnipeg stabbingwinnipeg homicide 2020king's hotel death
