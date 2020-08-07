Menu

Crime

Man stabbed outside Mount Royal Hotel Winnipeg’s latest homicide, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 29-year-old man found stabbed outside the Mount Royal Hotel Thursday night is the city's 27th homicide victim of 2020, police said Friday.
A 29-year-old man found stabbed outside the Mount Royal Hotel Thursday night is the city's 27th homicide victim of 2020, police said Friday. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was stabbed outside a Higgins Avenue hotel Thursday night.

Police were called to the Mount Royal Hotel at 186 Higgins Ave. shortly before 11 p.m., when officer found the man stabbed in a parking lot.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police continued to investigate Friday morning.
Police continued to investigate Friday morning. Abigail Turner/Global News

Police have identified the victim as Joshua Robert Jeromiah Hansen, 29.

Hansen is Winnipeg’s 27th homicide victim of 2020, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

