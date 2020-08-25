Menu

Canada

Ontario has failed to follow segregation rules, human rights commission says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2020 12:09 pm
A sign of the Ontario Human Rights Commission is seen at a news conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
A sign of the Ontario Human Rights Commission is seen at a news conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

TORONTO — The Ontario Human Rights Commission says the province has failed to keep inmates with mental health disabilities out of segregation.

The claims come in a new motion filed by the commission that alleges the province has breached its legal obligations to inmates in doing so.

The commission is seeking an order to hold the province accountable along with a prohibition on segregation for anyone with a mental health disability.

Read more: Critics worried report on Toronto police reform will amount to nothing but ‘lip service’

The commission says that nearly half of the 12,000 people placed in segregation between July 2018 and June 2019 had mental health alerts on their files.

It says the practice continues despite a human rights tribunal order in 2018 that says those with mental health disabilities should only be placed in segregation as a last resort

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says it will respond to the allegations shortly.

Ontario government announces plans to add OPP officers, boost funding amid anti-racism protests
Ontario government announces plans to add OPP officers, boost funding amid anti-racism protests
© 2020 The Canadian Press
