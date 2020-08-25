New Brunswick to provide update on return-to-school plan Tuesday

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on its 2020-21 return-to-school plan on Tuesday.

According to the province, the topics include physical education, sports and extracurricular activities amid COVID-19.

READ MORE: Doctors want health care to become top issue in New Brunswick election campaign

The province said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, and staff from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will be participating.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m., AT, and it will be live-streamed on the Global News website.

0:45 Coronavirus: New Brunswick to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for school staff, teachers Coronavirus: New Brunswick to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for school staff, teachers

Story continues below advertisement