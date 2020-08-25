Higgs in Moncton, Vickers in Sussex on week two of New Brunswick election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is in Moncton Tuesday to make an announcement at the Moncton Press Club.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be in Sussex, addressing reporters at the Sussex Health Centre.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austen is in Miramichi for an announcement on drug addiction rehabilitation.

More than one week into New Brunswick’s election campaign, the main issue has become the post-COVID economic recovery.

Higgs is promising stability and to keep government spending under control while Vickers says more spending is needed to stimulate the economy.

On Monday, Vickers accused Higgs of leaving hundreds of millions of federal infrastructure dollars on the table. Higgs said he welcomes federal aid, but doesn’t want to be told how to spend the money.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.