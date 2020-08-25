Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Higgs in Moncton, Vickers in Sussex on week two of New Brunswick election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is in Moncton Tuesday to make an announcement at the Moncton Press Club.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be in Sussex, addressing reporters at the Sussex Health Centre.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austen is in Miramichi for an announcement on drug addiction rehabilitation.

More than one week into New Brunswick’s election campaign, the main issue has become the post-COVID economic recovery.

PC leader Blaine Higgs announced his party’s candidate for Saint John Harbour riding
Higgs is promising stability and to keep government spending under control while Vickers says more spending is needed to stimulate the economy.

On Monday, Vickers accused Higgs of leaving hundreds of millions of federal infrastructure dollars on the table. Higgs said he welcomes federal aid, but doesn’t want to be told how to spend the money.

Read more: Recovery of New Brunswick economy after COVID-19 becoming main election issue

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
