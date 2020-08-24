Menu

Politics

New Brunswick Liberals promise more infrastructure spending if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Kevin Vickers, the former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, announces his intention to run for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberals, in Miramichi, N.B. on March 15, 2019.
Kevin Vickers, the former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, announces his intention to run for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberals, in Miramichi, N.B. on March 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

New Brunswick’s Liberal leader is promising to leverage more money from the federal government to pay for infrastructure projects across the province.

On a campaign stop Monday in Riverview, N.B., Kevin Vickers said the infrastructure cutbacks imposed by the Tory government of Blaine Higgs could contract the province’s economy.

READ MORE: First week of N.B. election sets the tone for campaign

Vickers says Ottawa in 2018 set aside $673 million over 10 years for projects across New Brunswick, but 78 per cent of those funds remain unallocated.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs is promising to reduce wait times for hip replacement and knee replacement surgeries province-wide.

Higgs said today on a campaign stop in Saint John the goal is to reduce wait times for those surgeries by 50 per cent by March 2021.

Green leader David Coon said today a Green government would allow seniors in nursing and special care homes to name a family caregiver to their care team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
