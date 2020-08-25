Halifax police arrest 48-year-old after robbery at Dartmouth McDonald’s

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have taken a 48-year-old man into custody after a robbery at a McDonald’s in Dartmouth on Monday.

Police said in a press release that at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the McDonald’s at 25 Nantucket Ave.

Read more: Man charged with abducting Indigenous girl from Cape Breton after victim found safe

A man reportedly entered the business and demanded money.

A weapon was not spotted and no one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and the cash drawer.

A Halifax Regional Police K9 assisted officers with locating the suspect nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested and items related to the robbery were recovered by police.

A 48-year-old man remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later. He’s expected to be charged with robbery.