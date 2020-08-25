Menu

Crime

Halifax police arrest 48-year-old after robbery at Dartmouth McDonald’s

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 10:36 am
Halifax Regional Police file image.
Halifax Regional Police file image. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have taken a 48-year-old man into custody after a robbery at a McDonald’s in Dartmouth on Monday.

Police said in a press release that at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the McDonald’s at 25 Nantucket Ave.

A man reportedly entered the business and demanded money.

A weapon was not spotted and no one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and the cash drawer.

A Halifax Regional Police K9 assisted officers with locating the suspect nearby.

He was arrested and items related to the robbery were recovered by police.

A 48-year-old man remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later. He’s expected to be charged with robbery.

