Halifax police arrest 48-year-old after robbery at Dartmouth McDonald’s

Halifax Regional Police have taken a 48-year-old man into custody after a robbery at a McDonald’s in Dartmouth on Monday.
Police said in a press release that at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the McDonald’s at 25 Nantucket Ave.
A man reportedly entered the business and demanded money.
A weapon was not spotted and no one was injured in the robbery.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and the cash drawer.
A Halifax Regional Police K9 assisted officers with locating the suspect nearby.
He was arrested and items related to the robbery were recovered by police.
A 48-year-old man remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later. He’s expected to be charged with robbery.
