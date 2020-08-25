Suspect at large after man shot in Montreal’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a man was shot late Monday in Rivière-des-Prairies.

A 911 call was made at around 9 p.m. reporting a person injured by gunshots, spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils told Global News.

Officers located the 35-year-old male victim in a parked car in a commercial parking lot on 4th Avenue near Rivière-des-Prairies Boulevard.

According to Chevrefils, he had “more than one” gunshot wound to his upper body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The victim was conscious while being taken to hospital, where he is now recovering.

Chevrefils said police are theorizing the assailant approached the victim’s car on foot and then fired at him. He is believed to have then fled the scene in a vehicle, headed south on Rivière-des-Prairies Boulevard. However, identifying the suspect has proven a challenge for police; Chevrefils said the victim is known to police “and has not collaborated much” with investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers established a perimeter in the area for crime-scene technicians to do their work. It had been cleared away by 1 a.m. Tuesday.