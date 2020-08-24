Massive fire breaks out at multi-unit residential complex under construction in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Several residential units under construction in a Kitchener neighbourhood have caught on fire, prompting nearby residents to be evacuated from their homes.

A Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the construction site on Morrison Road, just north of King Street East and west of Freeport Hospital, at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said several units being built were destroyed by the fire.

A 12-second video posted on Reddit appeared to capture large, intense flames from a backyard close by.

An unknown number of people living close to the site had to be evacuated. There were no reports of any injuries as of Monday night.

Residents were asked by police to avoid the area as firefighters and emergency crews respond to the fire.

