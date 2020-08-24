Coronavirus: Kelowna’s Fat Cat Children’s Festival goes online for 30th anniversary

For its 30th anniversary, The Fat Cat Children’s Festival is being reimagined to comply with restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 came around and destroyed our dreams of our in-person event that typically takes place in June, so we figured why not go online take our program and do something cool for the kiddos?” said Cynthia Pottinger, Fat Cat Children’s Festival executive director.

Families can enjoy the festival from home this year for three fun-filled days of shows and workshops Nov. 23, 24 and 25.

“Some of our surprise content is going to have to do with local authors and local illustrators,” said Pottinger.

“The kids are going to be really excited because they have some new books that will be launching in the fall as well and they will be surprising us with some illustrating/live read-a-longs.”

This year’s theme is unique to the pandemic.

“Our theme this year is people, planet, profit and just keeping it local in the context that we have people we want to support in our community and also to remember that we are all in this together,” said Pottinger.

Organizers are looking to add even more to this year’s virtual festival, and are looking for sponsors or any local business who would like to take part. Submissions close on Aug. 30.

Pottinger is also looking for performers who would be able to submit an online performance. For more information about the online festival visit their website www.fatcatfestival.ca