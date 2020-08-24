Canadian Coast Guard reports human body found in the Halifax Harbour

A medical examiner has been called in to investigate following a report from the Canadian Coast Guard of a human body in the Halifax Harbour this week.
In a Monday evening news statement, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to the federal agency’s report around 6:30 p.m.
The body has been recovered and there’s “no initial evidence” suggesting the man met with foul play, said the statement.
The force said the man’s body was found near Seaview Park in the city’s north end.
Police will assist the medical examiner in identifying the man’s identity and cause of death.
Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crimestoppers.
