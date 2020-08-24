Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Canadian Coast Guard reports human body found in the Halifax Harbour

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 7:17 pm
The MacKay Bridge is seen over the Halifax Harbour in a file photo.
The MacKay Bridge is seen over the Halifax Harbour in a file photo. Lee Brown/ The Canadian Press

A medical examiner has been called in to investigate following a report from the Canadian Coast Guard of a human body in the Halifax Harbour this week.

In a Monday evening news statement, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to the federal agency’s report around 6:30 p.m.

The body has been recovered and there’s “no initial evidence” suggesting the man met with foul play, said the statement.

Read more: Man charged with abducting Indigenous girl from Cape Breton after victim found safe

The force said the man’s body was found near Seaview Park in the city’s north end.

Trending Stories

Police will assist the medical examiner in identifying the man’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crimestoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
U.S. Coast Guard official says 2 bodies found after fire on board dredging vessel
U.S. Coast Guard official says 2 bodies found after fire on board dredging vessel
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceBody FoundHalifax Harbourbody found Halifax HarbourMissing person Halifaxpolice investigations Nova Scotia
Flyers
More weekly flyers