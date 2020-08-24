Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give update on COVID-19 in Alberta Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Monday afternoon.

The province no longer updates daily case counts over weekends; so Monday’s update will include numbers from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an in-person update on the latest case numbers at 3:30 p.m., which will be live streamed in this post.

There has been a recent uptick in cases in the Edmonton zone, which as of Friday, was listed at 676 active cases. That’s more than double the number of cases compared to the next biggest zone, which was Calgary zone at 294 active cases.

On Friday, there were 144 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta.

Friday’s total showed 1,144 total active cases in the province, out of a total of 12,748 cases.

The entire city of Edmonton remains under a provincial COVID-19 watch.