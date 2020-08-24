Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give update on COVID-19 in Alberta Monday afternoon

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 2:07 pm
Edmonton zone makes up almost 66% of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta
Edmonton continues to be a hotspot for COVID-19 cases in the province. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the zone made up almost 66 per cent of new cases in the entire province. Julia Wong reports.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Monday afternoon.

The province no longer updates daily case counts over weekends; so Monday’s update will include numbers from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an in-person update on the latest case numbers at 3:30 p.m., which will be live streamed in this post.

Read more: 2 more deaths reported amid COVID-19 outbreak at south Edmonton care centre

There has been a recent uptick in cases in the Edmonton zone, which as of Friday, was listed at 676 active cases. That’s more than double the number of cases compared to the next biggest zone, which was Calgary zone at 294 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, there were 144 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta. 

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Friday’s total showed 1,144 total active cases in the province, out of a total of 12,748 cases.

Read more: Edmonton zone makes up almost 66% of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta, experts plead for public health measures to be followed

The entire city of Edmonton remains under a provincial COVID-19 watch.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusEdmonton coronavirusdr deena hinshawCalgary coronavirusDeena HinshawCOVID-19 deathsAlberta Coronavirus CasesAlberta coronavirus numbersedmonton covid-19 cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers