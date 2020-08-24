2 more deaths reported amid COVID-19 outbreak at south Edmonton care centre

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people at a continuing care centre in south Edmonton have died due to COVID-19 amid an outbreak at the facility.

The Good Samaritan Society reported the deaths at the Southgate Care Centre in an update on its website on Sunday afternoon. The death toll due to COVID-19 at the centre now sits at 31.

According to the society, there were nine active COVID-19 cases in residents and eight active cases in employees as of Sunday afternoon. So far, 39 residents and 25 employees have recovered from the disease, according to the Good Samaritan Society.

The COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the centre in June.

On Aug. 10, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the province has allowed extra staff to be brought in to the facility despite Alberta’s single-site staffing rule.

Earlier in the pandemic, Alberta had adopted a rule that staff can only work at a single continuing care site. The measure was brought in to mitigate the potential for spreading the coronavirus.

Hinshaw said staffing shortages at Good Samaritan Southgate were identified in late July and added that of the staff brought in to help, most are currently not working at other facilities. Hinshaw said on Aug. 10:

“I don’t make exemptions lightly.” Tweet This

Hinshaw said it is “essential that sufficient staff be in place” to ensure that not only the outbreak can be managed but also to ensure residents at such facilities are able to be cared for.

In a letter sent home to families of residents on Aug. 21, the interim president and CEO of the Good Samaritan Society said they continue to work closely with Alberta Health Services and public health on their outbreak response management and the society remains vigilant.

“Extensive work continues to ensure that this virus does not spread and that our residents and employees are safe,” Michelle Bonnici wrote.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Health for an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Southgate Care Centre.

Hinshaw is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Monday afternoon.