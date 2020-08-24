Fire crews battle blaze in east Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in east Edmonton where at least two homes have caught fire.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a home in the area of 72 Street and 86 Avenue at 10:39 a.m. Monday and arrived on scene at 10:44 a.m.

Details about the fire were limited, but Brittany Lewchuk with EFRS said bystanders were pulling people from the home. Firefighters were working on rescuing two people from the basement, she added.

By shortly after 11 a.m., the fire had spread to a second home.

Looks like a serious fire in Edmonton’s east area, near the Ottewell residential area. #yeg pic.twitter.com/MtAH8EgQsA — Mike Nickel (@ClrMikeNickel) August 24, 2020

Global News has a crew on scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

More to come…