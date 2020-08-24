Menu

Crime

Belleville man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in woman’s death

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 11:40 am
Belleville police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a serious assault reportedly led to the death of a 45-year-old woman.
Belleville police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a serious assault reportedly led to the death of a 45-year-old woman. Belleville police/Twitter

Belleville police are investigating a homicide that took place over the weekend.

On Aug. 22, police say they were called to an east-end residence around 1:40 a.m. to respond to an assault.

They say they found a 45-year-old woman with severe injuries.

Read more: Belleville police investigating act of arson that killed 72-year-old man

The woman was transported to Belleville General Hospital, where police say she succumbed to her injuries.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man at the scene and charged him with second-degree murder.

The names of both the deceased and accused are being withheld to protect the identity of the deceased while next of kin are notified.

