Belleville man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in woman’s death

Belleville police are investigating a homicide that took place over the weekend.

On Aug. 22, police say they were called to an east-end residence around 1:40 a.m. to respond to an assault.

They say they found a 45-year-old woman with severe injuries.

The woman was transported to Belleville General Hospital, where police say she succumbed to her injuries.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man at the scene and charged him with second-degree murder.

The names of both the deceased and accused are being withheld to protect the identity of the deceased while next of kin are notified.

