Alberta man charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Alberta man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Aylmer and Townsend streets for failing to stop for a red light.

While speaking with the driver, the officer noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath.

Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Dana Cecil Collins, 37, of Blackfoot, Alta., was arrested and charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80

Failure to stop for a red light

Failure to surrender a driver’s licence

Unnecessary noise from a vehicle (loud exhaust)

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Collins was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 20.

1:01 Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit