Alberta man charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: police

An Alberta man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on the weekend.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Aylmer and Townsend streets for failing to stop for a red light.
While speaking with the driver, the officer noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath.
Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Dana Cecil Collins, 37, of Blackfoot, Alta., was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80
- Failure to stop for a red light
- Failure to surrender a driver’s licence
- Unnecessary noise from a vehicle (loud exhaust)
He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
Collins was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 20.
Comments