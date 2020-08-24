Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alberta man charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 9:09 am
peterborough-police2
An Alberta man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop early Saturday. Peterborough Police Service

An Alberta man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of  Aylmer and Townsend streets for failing to stop for a red light.

Read more: Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following collision, police say

While speaking with the driver, the officer noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath.

Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Trending Stories

Dana Cecil Collins, 37, of Blackfoot, Alta., was arrested and charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80
  • Failure to stop for a red light
  • Failure to surrender a driver’s licence
  • Unnecessary noise from a vehicle (loud exhaust)

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Collins was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 20.

Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit
Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough PoliceImpairedPeterborough impairedPeterborugh Police Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers