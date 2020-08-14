Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including impaired driving following a motor vehicle collision early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Lynhaven Road in the city’s west end. Witnesses claim the vehicle struck a utility pole in front of a home and then struck a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Officers located the driver of the suspect vehicle at the scene. Police say that while speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Calleigh Anne Payne, 21, of Johnston Drive, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while Impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 15.

0:50 Video appears to show allegedly high driver nearly colliding with York police cruiser Video appears to show allegedly high driver nearly colliding with York police cruiser