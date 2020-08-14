Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following collision: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 10:29 am
A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision early Wednesday.
A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision early Wednesday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including impaired driving following a motor vehicle collision early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Lynhaven Road in the city’s west end. Witnesses claim the vehicle struck a utility pole in front of a home and then struck a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Read more: 2 charged with impaired driving in Peterborough County on weekend: OPP

Officers located the driver of the suspect vehicle at the scene. Police say that while speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

Trending Stories

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Calleigh Anne Payne, 21, of Johnston Drive, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while Impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 15.

Video appears to show allegedly high driver nearly colliding with York police cruiser
Video appears to show allegedly high driver nearly colliding with York police cruiser
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceImpairedPeterborough crimePeterborough impairedImpaired crashLynhaven Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers