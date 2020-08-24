‘Loving, caring’ Wyoming, Ont., woman killed in crash while cycling to raise funds for cancer

Send this page to someone via email

A Wyoming, Ont., mother is being remembered as a loving and caring individual who was raising funds to fight childhood cancer.

Lori Neville, 34, lost her life Saturday morning in a fatal crash while cycling as part of the Great Cycle Challenge.

OPP say it happened around 10 a.m. on Petrolia Line in St. Clair Township.

Neville was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“This August, I am taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge to fight kids’ cancer!” Neville wrote on the fundraiser’s website on June 17.

“I can’t think of very many people that hasn’t known at least one child that has lost their battle…. so I am raising funds through my challenge to help these kids and support SickKids Foundation to allow them to continue their work in developing treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

Neville’s wife, Natalie Neville wrote on her Great Cycle Challenge page that Lori was struck by a car while biking “for this great cause.”

“I know she would be overwhelmed and blessed to have so much support,” Natalie wrote.

“She will be missed by many people but especially myself and our little boy Oliver!”

“Many people knew Lori as (a) loving and caring person but a lot also got to know the goofy (side) of her,” Natalie wrote on her Facebook page.

More than $5,000 has been raised as of Monday morning.

According to Neville’s Great Cycle Challenge page, she completed 299.3 kilometres of her 500-kilometre goal.

Those wishing to donate can do so online.