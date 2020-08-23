Menu

Canada

Cyclist, 34, dies following crash with vehicle in St. Clair Township: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 8:08 am
The cyclist was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead, OPP say.
The cyclist was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead, OPP say. OPP/Twitter

The OPP say a 34-year-old cyclist has died following a fatal collision.

Police say around 10 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle on Petrolia Line in St. Clair Township.

Read more: Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after hit by truck in Norfolk County, Ont.

The cyclist was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Lori Neville, 34, of Wyoming, Ont.

Updates to come.

