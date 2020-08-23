Cyclist, 34, dies following crash with vehicle in St. Clair Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP say a 34-year-old cyclist has died following a fatal collision.

Police say around 10 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle on Petrolia Line in St. Clair Township.

The cyclist was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Lori Neville, 34, of Wyoming, Ont.

Updates to come.

