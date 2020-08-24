Erin O’Toole is the new leader of the Conservative Party, wins on third ballot

Send this page to someone via email

The second time, as it turns out, is the charm: Erin O’Toole will be the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

The Durham MP won the race to replace Andrew Scheer as leader of the party in a physically distanced hybrid convention Sunday night. That capped off a campaign forced to pivot repeatedly to adjust to life and politics in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

This race was the second at bat for O’Toole after he previously ran and lost to Scheer in the 2017 Conservative leadership race.

But O’Toole clinched the win on the third ballot on Monday morning.

He is expected to give a victory speech at a hotel in Ottawa shortly.

The first ballot reveals came following six hours of delays.

The program was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET with first ballot results expected around 7:10 p.m.

But that was pushed back repeatedly after the machines used to open the mail-in ballots damaged several thousand of the ballots in the process, forcing close evaluation.

More to come.

