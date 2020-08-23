Canada records 267 additional coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 267 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of diagnoses in the country to 124,838.

Two more people have died, health officials said. The country’s death toll stands at 9,073 while 111,112 people have recovered. So far, more than 5.9 million tests for COVID-19 have been administered throughout the country.

Those numbers are incomplete, however, as British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island and all three territories did not provide updates over the weekend.

In Quebec, the province hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, reported 74 more cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 61,673. Officials said one more person had died, but said the death did not occur within the last 24 hours. There have been 5,740 deaths overall. So far, 54,682 people have recovered from the virus.

Three more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday, health officials said. There were no new deaths, leaving the overall death toll at 22. Of the province’s 1,600 confirmed infections, 1,472 have recovered after falling ill.

Provincial health authorities in Manitoba confirmed 72 more cases of COVID-19, but said no one else had died from the virus on Sunday. So far, there have been 576 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Ontario recorded no new deaths on Sunday, and 115 new cases of COVID-19. The province has seen 41,402 confirmed infections and 2,797 people have died from the virus. More than 90 per cent of those who contracted COVID-19 have recovered.

New Brunswick added one more person to its provincial tally on Sunday for a total of 189. Two people have died from COVID-19 in the province while 178 have recovered.

The provincial total in Nova Scotia rose to 1,080 on Sunday after officials detected one more infection. So far, 1,008 people have recovered from the virus. The province recorded two more deaths bringing the death toll to 65.

Newfoundland and Labrador officials reported no new cases or COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday. The province has seen 268 cases overall. Three people have died, while 265 have recovered.

British Columbia reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 4,857. The province’s death toll rose to 202 after officials confirmed two more deaths. So far, 3,889 people have recovered.

Provincial health authorities in Alberta detected 144 confirmed infections on Friday, increasing the province’s case count to 12,748. Just over 89 per cent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. Officials said two more people had died from the virus, for a total of 230.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. on Friday, officials said. The latest data showed 40 out of the province’s 44 cases had recovered. Nobody in the province has died from COVID-19.

In the Yukon, health authorities on Friday reported no new cases of COVID-19. All 15 of the territory’s cases have recovered and no one has died from the virus.

All five confirmed cases in the Northwest Territories are now considered resolved while Nunavut has yet to see its first case of COVID-19.