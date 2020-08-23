Edmonton Canada Post facility closes temporarily after positive COVID-19 test

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post temporarily shutdown one of its Edmonton plants after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said the worker was exposed to the virus outside of the workplace and the individual was showing no symptoms. The employee’s last day of work was on Aug.16.

Canada Post said the west Edmonton plant was closed Friday before renewing operation the following day.

“As a precautionary measure and to ensure the continued safety of all employees, a deep-cleaning and sanitization was done Friday,” a Canada Post statement read. “Employees working in the afternoon on Friday were advised and they left the building for the balance of the day.”

The company said it was in contact with Alberta Health Services and was following its recommendations.

“We continue to keep our employees informed, while stressing the importance of following physical distancing protocols within the facility and conducting proper hand hygiene,” Canada Post wrote in its statement.

In May, a coronavirus outbreak was declared at a Calgary Canada Post processing plant after six employees tested positive for the virus.